Kottiyoor rape case: Victim moves SC seeking permission to marry rapist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Kochi: The victim of the Kottiyoor rape case has moved the Supreme Court requesting permission to marry the assailant Robin Vadakkumcherry, a former Catholic priest, who has been convicted as per the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari will consider the petition on Monday.

The woman was a minor when Vadakkumcherry sexually exploited and impregnated her at Kottiyoor in Kannur district. Vadakkumcherry was sentenced to 60 years rigorous imprisonment, on three counts of 20 years each as per the POCSO Act.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Vadakkumcherry had approached the High Court of Kerala with the same request. However, the court had dismissed the plea stating that giving the convict bail and permission to marry will set a wrong example in society.

Vadakkumcherry was arrested in the case on February 27, 2017, when he was the vicar of a church at Kottiyoor. The police had arrested him while trying to flee abroad. The woman was a plus-two student when she was raped by Vadakkumcherry.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout