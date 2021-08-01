COVID-19: 20,728 cases in Kerala on Sunday, tally crosses 34L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,728 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 34,11,489.
As many as 17,792 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 32,26,761.
The active cases touched 1,67,379, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past one month.
In the last 24 hours, 1,70,690 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.14 per cent. So far, 2,73,87,700 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
With 56 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 16,837.
Of the positive cases, 68 were health workers, while 77 had come from outside the state and 19,960 infected through contact. The source of infection of 623 among them is unknown.
Kerala is not yet free from the second wave of COVID-19 and therefore people should be extra cautious and vigilant against transmission of the infection to prevent a third wave, the Health Minister had said on Saturday.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 3,770
Thrissur 2,689
Kozhikode 2,434
Ernakulam 2,246
Palakkad 1,882
Kollam 1,336
Kasaragod 707
Thiruvananthapuram 1,050
Alappuzha 1,046
Kannur 1,112
Kottayam 963
Pathanamthitta 386
Idukki 441
Wayanad 666
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1044
Kollam 1841
Pathanamthitta 549
Alappuzha 1192
Kottayam 693
Idukki 217
Ernakulam 1621
Thrissur 2256
Palakkad 1284
Malappuram 2871
Kozhikode 2147
Wayanad 493
Kannur 836
Kasaragod 748
A total of 4,61,133 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,32,537 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,596 are in hospitals.
2,402 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.
There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent.