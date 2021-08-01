COVID-19: 20,728 cases in Kerala on Sunday, tally crosses 34L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,728 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 34,11,489.

As many as 17,792 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 32,26,761.

The active cases touched 1,67,379, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past one month.

In the last 24 hours, 1,70,690 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.14 per cent. So far, 2,73,87,700 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 56 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 16,837.

Of the positive cases, 68 were health workers, while 77 had come from outside the state and 19,960 infected through contact. The source of infection of 623 among them is unknown.

Kerala is not yet free from the second wave of COVID-19 and therefore people should be extra cautious and vigilant against transmission of the infection to prevent a third wave, the Health Minister had said on Saturday.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 3,770

Thrissur 2,689

Kozhikode 2,434

Ernakulam 2,246

Palakkad 1,882

Kollam 1,336

Kasaragod 707

Thiruvananthapuram 1,050

Alappuzha 1,046

Kannur 1,112

Kottayam 963

Pathanamthitta 386

Idukki 441

Wayanad 666

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1044

Kollam 1841

Pathanamthitta 549

Alappuzha 1192

Kottayam 693

Idukki 217

Ernakulam 1621

Thrissur 2256

Palakkad 1284

Malappuram 2871

Kozhikode 2147

Wayanad 493

Kannur 836

Kasaragod 748

A total of 4,61,133 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,32,537 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,596 are in hospitals.

2,402 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent.