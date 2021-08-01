Outgoing Customs Commissioner alleges 'attempts to interfere' with gold smuggling probe

Kochi: Congress and BJP on Saturday targeted the ruling CPI(M) over a top Customs official's statement to the media that attempts were made to influence the probe in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, saying the state government obstructing the probe was "a serious matter."

Earlier in the day, Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar, who headed the department probe into the case, claimed that attempts to influence his agency's investigation did not succeed.

In his farewell interaction with the media in Kochi, Kumar, who was transferred to Bhiwandi, however, did not name any political leader or political party.

Later, talking to PTI, Kumar clarified that "as far as the Government of India is concerned, they never interfered".

"Somebody had some interest in some matters," Kumar said without elaborating.

Reacting to what Kumar said, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said it raises grave questions like whether the CPI(M) government interfered in the gold smuggling case and if so, in what manner and to what extent.

"It is a serious matter," he said.

KPCC President and Congress MP K Sudhakaran claimed that it was clear from Kumar's remarks that it was the CPI(M) which interfered in the investigation of the case.

He alleged that when pressure tactics failed, the ruling party tried to obstruct the probe in the case.

BJP MP and Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also opined that Kumar's remarks on interference were about the ruling party.

He alleged that those who interfered in the probe were people close to or connected with the CPI(M) and "everyone knows that."

During his media interaction, Kumar had said that "a lot of people tried all sorts of things to influence us, but we were not influenced".

He said that intimidatory tactics were used, but "the message has gone across that you cannot influence us".

He also said that no person, no matter how powerful they are or are holding constitutional positions, "was above the law".

"Ruling parties come and go, we are not concerned with that," he added.

He said that a contempt of court proceeding was initiated against him, as also a breach of privilege motion, but both went nowhere.

"They tried to lodge an FIR against us and ED and that too went nowhere. The Kerala High Court quashed that. All these steps that were taken by whosoever was in charge has gone nowhere. We have no complaints. They will try," he said.

He also rubbished the Commission of Inquiry initiated against the Customs as "nonsense" and said,"Then tomorrow I can also start a Commission of Inquiry against them".

Various central investigating agencies are probing the gold smuggling case after nearly 15 kg of gold was seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5 last year from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate there.

According to the NIA, around 167 kg of gold was smuggled into India from UAE via the diplomatic channel between November 2019 to June 2020 and doing so amounted to a terrorist act as it puts at risk the security and economic stability of the country.

The NIA had taken this stand before the Kerala High Court while opposing the bail pleas of several accused, including Swapna Suresh, in the case being investigated by the agency.