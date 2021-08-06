Cherthala woman dies of head injury after son kicked her during scuffle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The deceased Rukmini (64) and her son Binu (40) who has been charged with murder.

Alappuzha: A 40-year-old man in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district was on Friday charged with murder after his mother whom he had kicked during an argument died of a head injury sustained from the fall.

Binu, hailing from the 12th ward of Cherthala South Panchayat had inflicted a head injury on his mother Rukmini, 64, on July 20. The woman who was under treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College died on Friday following which the Arthunkal Police charged Binu, who was in remand, with murder.

Rukmini's body was cremated after post-mortem and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

The incident had come to light during a police investigation after the medical college authorities complained that the patient had no bystanders.
Binu had reportedly returned home while Rukmini was hospitalised with complications claiming that his wife had tested Covid-positive.

According to the police, Binu had borrowed money from locals and had defaulted repayments. Following this, when they came to his house demanding the money, there was a tussle during which Binu hurled abuses and kicked Rukmini when she had tried to intervene.

The woman had slammed her head against a wall and was taken to the Taluk Hospital. However, the police have said that Binu forcefully discharged her and it was only after she developed complications that Rukmini was moved to the medical college. The police aid that Binu used to hurt Rukmini even before.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout