Thiruvananthapuram: K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, has urged the State government to waive off COVID testing charges for Malayali expats returning to their countries of employment.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress leader has said that it was "the duty of the Government to provide such services free of cost, as practiced in many countries".

"I would appreciate it if you would kindly intervene in the matter and issue directions to make such facilities free for Keralites travelling from all four airports of Kerala," wrote Sudhakaran.

According to the KPCC president, airports in the State are charging hefty amounts between Rs 2,500 and Rs. 3,500 per person for rapid PCR tests that are mandated in guidelines imposed by foreign countries, particularly the GCC nations.

Sudhakaran said that already the travellers were shelling out lakhs of rupees on hotel quarantine and travel itinerary.

Besides the gulf countries, the United Kingdom had also lifted its travel restrictions on India recently.