Police, MVD tighten noose on 'E Bull Jet' vloggers; court grants bail

Kannur: After arresting 'E Bull Jet' vloggers Ebin and Libin and confiscating their controversial vehicle 'Napoleon', the Motor Vehicle Department and the Kerala Police are prepared to tighten the noose on the brothers.

The MVD on Tuesday initiated proceedings to cancel the registration of the vehicle citing violation of rules. The Transport Commissioner has instructed a notice to be served in this regard to the Registration Certificate (RC) holder.

Meanwhile the state police is contemplating reporting the vloggers' channel to YouTube.

Kannur City police commissioner R Ilango told reporters that a freezing request has been made to YouTube to prevent the vloggers' videos from being deleted.

Ilango said the police will study all the contents on their channel and take appropriate action. The police are looking for videos that violate the IT rules.

"A preliminary enquiry has been ordered on the contents they posted on YouTube, in which they have impersonated their vehicle as an ambulance and as of press. We will have to check if they are regular rule-breakers," Ilango said at a press conference in Kannur.

The police commissioner said that Ebin and Libin have been charged as per section 353 of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to assault on public servants to deter them from discharging duty. The two are also being accused of inciting violence using their fanbase and destructing public property.

Ilango said that the police are monitoring the comments of E Bull Jet fans made on social media. He said that they have found comments that have called for an attack on police stations, besides, cyber attack.

Cases have been registered in their regard at Kollam and Alappuzha and more action will follow if violations are found, said Ilango.

Meanwhile, he said that the fans have the right to express their concerns without breaking rules. "Even minors have been found to have broken rules and action will be taken on them as per the juvenile justice rules.

Bail granted

Meanwhile, a judicial first-class magistrate court granted bail to the brothers on Tuesday.

The duo was granted bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 in addition to a fine of Rs 3,500 each for damaging public property at the Regional Transport Office in Kannur.