Idukki: An increasing trend of mixing ganja in toddy has come to the attention of the Excise Department in the State.

This week alone, the department has issued notices to cancel the licenses of at least 65 toddy shops in Thodupuzha and Kothamangalam.

On Thursday, the department decided to cancel the licenses of 44 toddy shops in Thodupuzha in the Idukki district.

Last week, a similar case had emerged in Kothamangalam in the Ernakulam district where samples from four groups were found to have been contaminated. At least 21 toddy shops in Kothamangalam will be shut soon.

Besides, a non-bailable charge under section 57(a) of the Abkari Act has been levelled against eight licensees in Thodupuzha and five in Kothamangalam. It is suspected that similar cases have also been reported elsewhere in the state. Those found guilty could serve upto two years in prison.

The samples collected in November-December 2020 were found to contain traces of cannabinoid (a compound found in cannabis).

Excise officials said ganja was mixed in toddy to increase the potency of the drink. They suspect that the adulterated toddy had originated in Palakkad.

Even though cases pertaining to the mixing of ganja in toddy is not uncommon in the state, excise officials said that it is probably the first time that large volumes of toddy have been found with traces of ganja.