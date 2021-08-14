Death of a COVID patient at medical college hidden from family for two days

Alappuzha: The family of a 55-year-old man, who was admitted to the Medical College Hospital at Alappuzha, has alleged that the authorities hid the news of his death for two days.

The family has claimed that the hospital authorities did not respond to repeated calls and the news of the passing came to light when their relatives reached the hospital.

Devadas, a native of Kollam, who has been residing with his family at Haripad in the district had sought treatment for heart ailment at the medical college six days ago. At the ICU he contracted COVID and was moved to the corona ward.

His wife Rajamma told Manorama News that they were kept in the dark about his health condition. She alleged that their daughter had made repeated phone calls that went unanswered.

“When she finally reached the COVID ward and asked about him, they said such a patient was not there. Then they showed the documents and later they said the body was in the mortuary,” Rajamma was quoted as saying.

The family has said that they were not notified on the phone numbers provided during admission. Meanwhile, the medical college hospital superintendent has refuted the allegations and said that they would have contacted the patient's family in the event of death.