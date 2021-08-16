One arrested for assault on music director Jaison Nair

Vaikom: One person has been arrested in connection with the assault on music director Jaison J Nair in a village in Kottayam district.

The arrested person has been identified as Arjun, 18, of Anish Bhavan, Vechoor.

The other two members of the group involved in the crime are minors. The police have begun the process of producing them before the Juvenile Court in Kottayam.

The incident took place at 7:30pm on August 10 on the Idayazham-Kallada road. Jaison had informed the police that three youngsters had assaulted him. The accused was arrested and produced in the court after being identified by the music director.

The probe was carried out by Station House Officer S Shihabuddin and Sun-Inspector M Ajmal of Vaikom police station.

The assault happened when Jaison was returning to Ettumanoor after visiting poet and lyricist Vayalar Sharatchandra Varma at his residence in Vayalar.

The three accused attacked Jaison while he was speaking on the phone after parking his vehicle on the roadside.

The incident came to light when Jaison shared his dreadful experience on the deserted road on social media.