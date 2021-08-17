IUML suspends the state committee of Haritha for 'indiscipline'

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has suspended the state committee of Haritha for 'indiscipline' after the women's wing refused to withdraw its complaints against Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leaders.

In a press release signed by IUML general secretary-in-charge, PMA Salam, IUML noted that the action was taken because "while the party was trying to resolve the dispute in MSF and Haritha, the state committee of Haritha dragged the matter into the public domain".

The party has also sought clarifications from MSF state president PK Navas, Malappuram district president Kabeer Muthuparamba and general secretary, VA Wahab on the alleged remarks they made during state-level meetings and elsewhere.

They have two weeks to respond, the IUML release states.

At least ten leaders of Haritha had earlier petitioned the Women's Commission on the alleged vulgar and misogynistic remarks made by the MSF leaders.

IUML had earlier warned Haritha to withdraw its complaint by Tuesday morning during a meeting held at the house of its Youth League, state president, Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal in the presence of IUMl strongman PK Kunhalikutty.

