Former police chief Behera to be Kochi Metro MD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Lokanath Behera had recently retired as the state police chief.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Police chief Lokanath Behera has been appointed the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The State cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint Behera for a three-year term.

Another major decision taken in the cabinet was regarding land acquisition for the semi high-speed railway line project.

The process of acquiring 955.13 hectares from various villages in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod, will begin once the railway board approves.

It was also decided to set up an Anomaly Rectification Cell in the finance department to sort out the issues with regards to the revision of salary of government employees.

The cabinet has also approved the digital re-survey work in 1,550 villages in the state. The project that is expected to cost Rs 807.98 crore will be completed in four phases.

For the initial phase, the cabinet has decided to sanction Rs 339.438 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

