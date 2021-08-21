Three murders reported in Kerala on Thiruvonam day

Thrissur: Three murders were reported in the State on Thiruvonam day.

In Thrissur district, a tenant was killed following a scuffle with the house owner and family at Irinjalakuda. The deceased was identified as Sooraj, son of Saseendran.

The house owner and family are absconding, reported Manorama News.

A second murder in the district was reported at Chenthrapini, where a person called Suresh was hacked to death by his relative Anoop during a drunken brawl.

In a third incident, Raji, a native of Thiruvallam near Thiruvananthapuram was murdered by her neighbour Girish. The latter allegedly smashed the head of Raji using an object in the middle of an argument.