Another hotel owner commits suicide due to financial problems

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Vijay, 38.

Idukki: Another shopkeeper in Kerala has committed suicide allegedly depressed over financial problems due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Vijay, 38, owner of Nandanam Hotel at Peerumade in the district, was found hanging at his house.

According to the police, his wife and children were in the house when killed himself. Vijay was in a severe financial crisis as the hotel had been shut due to the pandemic.

The police said that the deceased had taken loans from financial institutions and had defaulted repayments.
Vijay is reportedly the sixth person to commit suicide in Idukki due to financial problems during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the family of light-and-sound unit owner Sumesh, who committed suicide at Kundara in Kollam on Monday, said he was depressed after defaulting several loan repayments.

Sujitha, wife of Sumesh told Manorama News that her husband had taken loans from two banks by pledging his property. She said that he was upset by the lack of work due to the pandemic.

Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)

