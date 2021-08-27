Attacks on medical staff: Kerala HC directs govt to take strict action

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take strict action to prevent attacks on doctors, nurses and others working in the healthcare sector.

The HC division bench, comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath, also directed to create an awareness among the public to behave in a civilised manner.

The HC pointed out that there have been instances of women doctors being attacked by people who turn up drunk at the hospitals.

The High Court gave the directives after the Kerala Private Hospitals Association and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) pointed out the increasing incidents of attack on doctors and nurses at the government and private hospitals.

The government, District Collector, and the District Police Superintendent should ensure the protection of the healthcare workers and have been directed to take immediate action if any complaints are to be received in this regard.

The High Court on Thursday was considering a review petition on the order fixing the Covid treatment rates at private hospitals.

Amid this Covid pandemic, doctors and nurses have been coming under attack, especially women who handle emergency rooms in the night. If this situation continues, it would be difficult for the health sector to function properly. This will also affect the morale and courage of the health professionals. The HC also sought to know if the government has any action plan over this.

There are provisions to file a case under non-bailable sections if the hospital staff is attacked, but cases are not being filed, the petitioners said. Then the government advocate sought time to submit an explanation on this.

Private hospital under watch



The court also mentioned that one private hospital was not following the treatment rate of Covid patients. But the court said that it was not revealing the name for the time being. However, the HC directed the Kerala Private Hospitals Association to inform this to the hospital. The court also warned that action would be taken if the issue is not resolved.



The court also stated that the July 7 order that fixed the treatment rates will continue to be applicable until a final decision on the petition. The petition will be considered again after two weeks.

3 manhandled at vaccine centre



Kondotty, Malappuram: An attempt was allegedly made to manhandle three health professionals, including a woman, at the Chirayil primary health centre in Malappuram district. The Karipur police have filed a case.



The incident happened on Thursday morning as the vaccination proceedings were under way at the centre. Over 100 people had turned up at the hospital. Though everyone was given the token, the schedule got delayed due to a software glitch. Then a person, who came to enquire about the vaccine, got into an altercation with the official, as per the complaint. Attempts were also allegedly made to manhandle two other staff.

The staff B Rajesh, K C Sabari Gireesh and P T Ramani sought treatment at the Kondotty Taluk Hospital.

The Karipur police have said that a probe has been initiated over the incident.