'It’s about life, not business': High Court on uniform rate for COVID care at hospitals

Kochi: Lauding the private health sector for services rendered in the fight against COVID-19, the High Court of Kerala orally observed that private hospitals profiteering from the pandemic cannot be allowed.

It is about life, not business, the court said while considering a review petition the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association had filed against a government order fixing the rate for COVID care.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a party in the petition, argued that fixing a uniform rate for small clinics, medium and large hospitals could not be justified in any manner.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath, observed that the court was considering the future of the helpless humanity affected by a hitherto unknown virus.

The IMA requested the court to consider the basic facilities, modern equipment, and remuneration of super specialists, and other expenses while fixing the treatment fee package. The Qualified Medical Practitioners’ Association, too, termed it inappropriate to fix uniform rates applicable to all hospitals.

The court clarified that its intention was not to shut down or control the private sector. The private sector has done laudable work in containing COVID. But the court was ensuring that the private hospital would not indulge in acts like profiteering, the Bench orally observed.

Court to consider review plea on July 8



The High Court will further hear the review petition of the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association, against the May 10 government order fixing uniform rate for COVID treatment, on July 8.



The court, however, extended till July 15 the interim order that spiked the government instruction allowing private hospitals to fix the rates of COVID-care rooms and suites.

The government informed the court that its June 16 order was being reconsidered and a consensus was yet to be arrived with private hospitals and other stakeholders. It requested the court to allow 10 more days.

Following the request, the court deferred the further consideration of the review plea to July 8.

Panel to regulate oxygen price



Kochi: The government informed the High Court that it is considering constituting a committee to regulate the price of medical-grade oxygen distributed to private hospitals.



The plan is to set up the panel with experts from the Department of Legal Metrology, Drugs Controller, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (Peso) and State Medical Services Corporation.

The government made the submission while Justice P B Suresh Kumar took up for consideration a petition by Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association, requesting the court to prevent a move to increase the price of oxygen supplied to private healthcare institutions.

The court postponed the hearing, saying an interim order would be issued.