346 wards in 68 local bodies now under triple lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown has been imposed in all the wards of Kalpetta Municipality and eight panchayats across Kerala on the basis of the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of the COVID-19 pandemic. In all 346 wards in 68 local bodies are under triple lockdown now, though the comparative figures were 414 wards in 74 local bodies last week.

The eight panchayats where all their wards are under triple lockdown are: Mezhuveli in Pathanamthitta district; Asamannoor, Pallarimangalam and Vengoor in Ernakulam district; Trikkalangode in Malappuram district; and Koorachundu, Kayanna, and Koodaranji in Kozhikode district. The IPR is above 8 in these areas.

104 wards in Ernakulam



The Ernakulam district has the most number of wards under triple lockdown this week: 104 wards. It is followed by Kozhikode district: 77 wards. The Kasaragod district does not have any wards under triple lockdown. Strict curbs have been enforced in four wards of Kottayam.



In districts, where the IPR is above 14, the micro-containment zones will be increased by 50 per cent. The district administration will publish the list as per the IPR on the Covid Jagratha portal next Wednesday.

1.81 lakh Covid patients in Kerala



New Delhi: Kerala is the lone state with over 1 lakh Covid patients in the country, according to the Central government. As many as 1,81,209 people are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in Kerala. The total number of patients in the country is 3.39 lakh.



Last week, Kerala accounted for 58.4 per cent of the total Covid cases reported in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said. He also said that the state government has been informed about the changes that Kerala needs to make in Covid testing, finding primary contacts, and home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid deaths in the state has crossed 20,000. After 162 deaths were reported on Thursday, the total death toll rose to 20,134. As many as 30,077 Covid cases were reported in the state on Thursday after 1,66,397 samples were tested. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is at 18.03 per cent.

No ICU, ventilator crisis: Minister



Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that there is no ICU or ventilator crisis at the hospitals in the state.



“No district faces any shortage of intensive care facilities either. Apart from the government hospitals, the 281 empanelled private hospitals are providing free Covid treatment, irrespective of (their financial status conveyed by) APL/BPL categorisation. If ICU and ventilator facilities are not available at government hospitals, arrangements can be made at these hospitals for treatment," the Minister explained.