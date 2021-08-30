19,622 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.17L tests on Monday

Kerala reported 19,622 new COVID cases and 22,563 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,09,493.

So far, 37,96,317 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,436 contracted the virus through contact while 62 came from outside the state and 63 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,13,92,529 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 16.74.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3177, 2315 and 1916 respectively.

A total of 132 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 20,673.

There are currently 5,39,097 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,08,271 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,826 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 3,177 (contact cases - 3,164)

Ernakulam - 2,315 (2,268)

Kozhikode - 1,916 (1,869)

Palakkad - 1,752 (1,082)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,700 (1,596)

Kollam - 1,622 (1,610)

Malappuram - 1,526 (1,458)

Alappuzha - 1,486 (1,445)

Kannur - 1,201 (1,111)

Kottayam - 1,007 (950)

Pathanamthitta - 634 (624)

Idukki - 504 (497)

Wayanad - 423 (414)

Kasaragod - 359 (348)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 1409

Kollam-2595

Pathanamthitta-775

Alappuzha-1246

Kottayam -1601

Idukki- 559

Ernakulam-2477

Thrissur- 2662

Palakkad- 2392

Malappuram-2757

Kozhikode-2404

Wayanad- 680

Kannur- 615

Kasragod- 391