Pay more at Paliyekkara tollgate from Sept 1

Paliyekkara: Motorists passing through the toll plaza at Paliyekkara on the Mannuthy-Edappally stretch of the National Highway 544 will have to pay more toll from September 1.

For a single trip, the new rates vary from Rs 5 to Rs 35. But there is no change in the fare for passengers using monthly passes.

The toll rates here are annually revised on September 1, based on the changes in the wholesale price index of the financial year.

Last year, it was not hiked due to the grim COVID-19 situation.

The decision to hike the rates this time has invited sharp criticism from the public as the financial crisis due to the COVID-19 situation remained the same.

Paliyekkara is in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

The toll collection started in early 2012.

The toll is being collected as a section of the highway has been developed on the built-operate-transfer basis by the National Highways Authority of India.The concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, has permission to collect toll till 2028.