26-week-old fetus found dumped in hospital toilet, 17-year-old mother booked

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Kochi: A case of unnatural death has been registered against a 17-year-old who allegedly dumped her 26-week-old fetus inside the public toilet of a private hospital in Kochi.

It is understood that cleaners had found the fetus of a boy child dumped inside the toilet.

The Ernakulam South police have booked the minor girl for the offence reportedly based on a complaint filed by a doctor of the hospital.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been registered and an enquiry will be done to find the person who impregnated the minor.

