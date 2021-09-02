Cops lock three-year-old in a car pulled over for speeding; parents release video

Thiruvananthapuram: With the recent incident of police harassment of a father and child at Attingal over a fake phone theft stirring a public debate, another episode of official highhandedness that had remained hidden for months, has come to light.

A three-year-old was left crying after it was left locked inside a car that the police pulled over for speeding. A video of the incident from February 23 was released by the child's parents in the wake of the incident at Attingal involving the pink police.

Shibu Kumar and his wife Renjitha and their three-year-old were travelling toward Thiruvananthapuram from Neyyattinkara when the police pulled over their car for exceeding the speed limit of 30km/hr.

The cops reportedly penalised him Rs 1,500.

Shibu Kumar has alleged that as he only had Rs 500 in hand, the cops levied Rs 500 each from two bikers without giving them receipts. According to Shibu Kumar, the cops then used the extra Rs 1000 to fine him for which he was also given a receipt.

Shibu Kumar, who is an artist, has alleged that the cops became irate once he questioned them for not penalising other vehicles that were speeding. One of the cops locked his car with the child still inside.

The incident that was captured on a mobile phone by Renjitha has now gone viral and given the police a fresh headache. The rural SP has launched an enquiry into the incident.