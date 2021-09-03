Hostel quarantine must for students from Kerala: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that students coming from Kerala need to remain in quarantine at the hostels of their respective educational institutions for a week considering the COVID-19 risk.

Though a directive was given that employees from Kerala should be provided quarantine facilities by the respective companies, the arrangements are yet to be made. The employees will be asked to stay at the hotels for a week on their own, according to the spokespersons of various companies.

Fewer passengers from Kerala travelled to the state for two days due to the confusion triggered after quarantine norms were changed several times. But the train and bus bookings have picked up after the details of the exemptions were known.

The checking of RT-PCR negative certificates at the check-posts has been intensified. If the document is suspected to be fake, tests will be held at the check-post itself. All vehicles from Kerala are being checked at the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu border check-post at Attibele, 40 km from Bengaluru.

The passengers of KSRTC buses, via Muthanga, are being screened at Chamraj Nagar.

Strict checking along Kerala-TN border too

Tamil Nadu has also intensified checking in districts that share border with Kerala. Those without RT-PCR test results or the vaccine certificate were sent back at several places. Around 30 teachers from the Nilgiris district, who did not produce the documents, were sent back from the Thalur check-post along the Wayanad border.