Congress starts firefighting in Kerala as Satheesan meets Chandy at Puthuppally

Kochi: In what could be the first step in resolving the ongoing crisis in the Congress in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan on Sunday met party veteran Oommen Chandy at the latter's house in Puthuppally.

Senior leaders Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, who led the party for nearly two decades, have been sulking recently over a restructuring of the party's state leadership.

After the meeting, Satheesan said all the issues within the party will be resolved through talks while Chandy welcomed the proposal. He said there is no point in turning a blind eye towards the issues.

"We will meet all the senior leaders. The party will rise up to the occasion as the party workers, society and our well-wishers desire,” the leader of the opposition said.

Satheesan added that a "little bit of bitterness in a relationship will eventually make the bonding stronger".

Asked if the meeting could be seen as a sign of the new leadership surrendering to pressure tactics of factional leaders, Satheesan said “that you can interpret in any way as per your discretion. There is no competition going on in the party to decide who has won or who has lost.”

Satheesan visits Thiruvanchoor

After visiting Chandy, Satheesan also paid a visit to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, another prominent leader from Kottayam. Thiruvanchoor said the visit was a part of the state leadership's plan to meet all senior leaders.

"They want to take along everyone. That's also my wish. This is a time when all of us should rally behind the AICC and KPCC," Thiruvanchoor said.

He said the atmosphere of camaraderie has improved at the party. Thiruvanchoor used to be a key part of the A group. He, however, has distanced himself from the group and has been supporting the new leadership of late.

'Will meet Chennithala as well'

Satheesan said he will also be meeting Chennithala.

Chandy said it is a fact that some recent developments in the party have pained him.

“I agree with Satheesan's promise that the issues will be resolved through talks. Congress is a democratic party. If there are issues within it, they should be resolved through talks.”

Asked if the relevance of groups has ended in the party, Chandy said, “Congress has to move forward. Congress first, group second.”

Chandy heads the A faction in the Congress's Kerala unit while Chennithala leads the I group. The two groups used to be traditionally rivals, but the changing power equations in the party have brought them together recently.