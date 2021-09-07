Convict escapes from Poojappura jail in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Poojappura Central Prison

Thiruvananthapuram: A 48-year-old convict hailing from Tamil Nadu escaped from the Central Prison at Poojappura here on Tuesday.

The inmate, identified as Jahir Hussain, a native of Thoothukudi in the neighbouring state, was found missing from the jail campus since this morning. Imprisoned for life in a murder case reported in the state capital, Hussain had been lodged in the central prison since 2017. "He was brought out from the prison cell as part of the inmates' routine work. He was suspected to have escaped between 7.00-9.00 am," a jail official told news agency PTI.

The prison department and the local police launched a massive manhunt in the city and outskirts to trace the absconding inmate.

 

