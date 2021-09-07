COVID-19: 25,772 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, TPR drops to 15.87%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 25,772 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 42,53,298.
As many as 27,320 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877.
The active cases touched 2,37,042, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press conference.
In the last 24 hours, 1,62,428 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.87 per cent.
Key points from the CM's press meet:
• State has decided to do away with the night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) and Sunday lockdown.
• Residential training centres for people above 18 will be allowed to function provided students and teachers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
• From Oct 4, institutions offering Technical, Polytechnic and Medical education will be allowed to function. Final year students of UG and PG courses and their teachers, who have received the first dose of COVID vaccination will be permitted.
• All school teachers should complete their vaccination this week itself.
With 189 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 21,820.
Of the positive cases, 125 were health workers, while 133 had come from outside the state and 24,253 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1261 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam 3194
Malappuram 2952
Kozhikode 2669
Thrissur 2557
Kollam 2548
Palakkad 2332
Kottayam 1814
Thiruvananthapuram 1686
Kannur 1649
Alappuzha 1435
Pathanamthitta 1016
Idukki 925
Wayanad 607
Kasaragod 388
Testing and quarantine
A total of 6,18,684 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,85,749 are under home or institutional quarantine and 32,935 are in hospitals.
2464 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.
There are 296 areas in the state with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 7 per cent, the release said.
Vaccination
The state government also said that 76.15 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 6 and 28.73 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 92 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 48 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.
It further said that only 13.3 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1 per cent of those under treatment are in the ICU.
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 2085
Kollam 3490
Pathanamthitta 1243
Alappuzha 1909
Kottayam 1457
Idukki 422
Ernakulam 2319
Thrissur 2776
Palakkad 1996
Malappuram 3964
Kozhikode 3319
Wayanad 914
Kannur 914
Kasaragod 512