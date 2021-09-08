Kerala to open colleges on October 4: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will open higher education institutions on October 4, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice Dr R Bindu said on Wednesday.

"The department is considering classes in shifts. The details of the reopening will be finalised at a virtual meeting with college principals on September 10," she added.

A major proportion of the teachers at our colleges are already vaccinated, the minister added.

All higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, will be allowed to operate from October 4 onwards for final year students, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The chief minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.

Therefore, all final year students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, faculty and staff must take the first dose of vaccine this week itself, the chief minister said.

Those eligible for the second dose should take it immediately, he said.