Mohanlal's car at Guruvayur temple entrance, show cause notice issued to security personnel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple administration has issued a show cause notice to the security personnel at the temple for opening the temple gates for Malayalam actor Mohanlal's car.

The security personnel allegedly opened the gates to allow the actor's car near the temple's entrance.

The show cause notice demands the security personnel to state the reason for allowing only the actor's car inside.

The administrator has also instructed the authorities to suspend three security personnel.

Meanwhile, the security personnel clarified that they opened the gates due to the presence of three governing body members.  

