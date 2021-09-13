Kerala records 15,058 new COVID-19 cases, 28,439 recoveries; TPR at 16.39%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,058 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 91,885 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 16.39 percent.
With 99 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,650. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
After 28,439 more recover from the infection, the number active cases in the state dropped to 2,08,773, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Among the 2 lakh active patients, only 13.5% are currently hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 14,336 had contracted the virus through contact while 49 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 612 is yet to be traced.
There are 61 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 43,90,489 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 41,58,504 recovered.
There are are 794 wards in local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Of them, 692 wards are in urban areas while 3,416 are in rural. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Thrissur - 2,158
Kozhikode - 1,800
Ernakulam - 1694
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,387
Kollam - 1,216
Malappuram - 1,199
Palakkad - 1,124
Alappuzha - 1,118
Kottayam - 1,027
Kannur - 814
Idukki - 501
Wayanad - 445
Pathanamthitta - 381
Kasaragod - 194
Recoveries:
Ernakulam - 3,699
Kozhikode - 3,520
Thrissur - 2,790
Malappuram - 2,701
Kollam - 2,243
Kottayam - 2,234
Palakkad - 2,218
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,993
Alappuzha - 1,747
Kannur - 1,608
Idukki - 1,157
Pathanamthitta - 1,111
Wayanad - 966
Kasaragod - 452
Vaccination and quarantine
Till Monday, 79.3% (2,27,84,195) of the adult population were given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine while 31.3% (90,05,691) recived the second dose.
A total of 5,90,219 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,60,694 are under home or institutional quarantine while 29,525 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,853 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.