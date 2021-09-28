Kerala reports 11,196 new COVID-19 cases; TPR drops to 11.6%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,196 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 96,436 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 11.6 percent.
With 149 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's COVID toll rose to 24,810. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
After 18,849 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 1,49,356, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
Of the new cases, 10,506 had contracted the virus through contact while 74 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 540 is yet to be traced.
There are 76 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 46,41,084 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 44,78,042 recovered.
Among the 1.49 lakh active patients, only 12.7% are currently hospitalized.
A total of 4,70,518 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,49,480 are under home or institutional quarantine while 21,038 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,387 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.
There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Till Tuesday, 92% of the eligible adult population in Kerala were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (2,45,92,694) and 40% were given both doses of the vaccine (1,07,31,080).
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,339
Kollam - 1,273
Thrissur - 1,271
Ernakulam - 1,132
Malappuram - 1,061
Kozhikode - 908
Alappuzha - 847
Kottayam - 768
Palakkad - 749
Kannur - 643
Pathanamthitta - 540
Idukki - 287
Wayanad - 230
Kasaragod - 148
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,124
Kollam - 163
Pathanamthitta - 1,156
Alappuzha - 1,031
Kottayam - 1,234
Idukki - 740
Ernakulam - 3,090
Thrissur - 3,706
Palakkad - 1,052
Malappuram - 1,820
Kozhikode - 2,097
Wayanad - 615
Kannur - 754
Kasaragod - 267