Kerala reports 11,196 new COVID-19 cases; TPR drops to 11.6%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,196 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 96,436 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 11.6 percent.

With 149 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's COVID toll rose to 24,810. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

After 18,849 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 1,49,356, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 10,506 had contracted the virus through contact while 74 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 540 is yet to be traced.

There are 76 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 46,41,084 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 44,78,042 recovered.

Among the 1.49 lakh active patients, only 12.7% are currently hospitalized.

A total of 4,70,518 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,49,480 are under home or institutional quarantine while 21,038 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,387 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Till Tuesday, 92% of the eligible adult population in Kerala were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (2,45,92,694) and 40% were given both doses of the vaccine (1,07,31,080).

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,339

Kollam - 1,273

Thrissur - 1,271

Ernakulam - 1,132

Malappuram - 1,061

Kozhikode - 908

Alappuzha - 847

Kottayam - 768

Palakkad - 749

Kannur - 643

Pathanamthitta - 540

Idukki - 287

Wayanad - 230

Kasaragod - 148

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,124

Kollam - 163

Pathanamthitta - 1,156

Alappuzha - 1,031

Kottayam - 1,234

Idukki - 740

Ernakulam - 3,090

Thrissur - 3,706

Palakkad - 1,052

Malappuram - 1,820

Kozhikode - 2,097

Wayanad - 615

Kannur - 754

Kasaragod - 267