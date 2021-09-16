Bevco adds more outlets to BevSpirit platform | How to book

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has linked select liquor outlets in all districts with BevSpirit, an online booking platform introduced to avoid crowding of customers.

Customers can now make advance payment to book the liquor and brand of their choice through the platform which could be accessed from the Corporation's website, www.ksbc.co.in.

The platform, rolled out on a trial basis on August 17, has registered 27 lakh bookings till Wednesday. Bevco said complaints, if any, could be mailed to ksbchelp@gmail.com or made over the phone number, 9946832100.

How to book

•Click the 'Online booking' button provided at the top of Bevco's official website, www.ksbc.co.in to access the BevSpirit platform. A one-time registration is required to book liquor.

•The customer's mobile number and the security code (provided on the platform's page) have to be furnished. A one-time password (OTP), messaged to the mobile phone, has to be used to access the registration page.

•The details of the customer, including the date of birth, have to be furnished for registration. The booking will be summarily cancelled if the booking is made by a person aged below 23.

•The platform will provide a list of outlets once the district is selected. After selecting the outlet, the customer can choose the liquor, brand and quantity.

•Once the booking is completed, the page will take the customer to the payment gateway. Once the payment is made, the customer will receive a message with a code in his/her mobile.

•The code has to be shown at the special counter at the outlet to get the liquor. The purchase should be made within 10 days of booking.