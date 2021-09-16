22,182 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 22,182 new COVID cases and 26,563 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,86,190.

So far, 42,36,309 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 21,122 contracted the virus through contact while 89 came from outside the state and 105 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 3252, 2901 and 2135 respectively.

The test positivity rate (TRP) in the state is 18.25 per cent.

A total of 178 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,165.

There are currently 5,54,807 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,27,791 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,016 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 3,252

Ernakulam - 2,901

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,135

Malappuram - 2,061

Kozhikode - 1,792

Palakkad - 1,613

Kollam - 1,520

Alappuzha - 1,442

Kannur - 1,246

Kottayam - 1,212

Pathanamthitta - 1,015

Idukki - 973

Wayanad - 740

Kasaragod - 280

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,446

Kollam - 2,159

Pathanamthitta - 981

Alappuzha - 1,425

Kottayam - 1,831

Idukki - 987

Ernakulam - 3,362

Thrissur - 2,992

Palakkad - 1,913

Malappuram - 2,878

Kozhikode - 2,930

Wayanad - 835

Kannur - 1,506

Kasaragod - 318