Bureaucrat Anand Singh's daughter falls to death from ninth-floor balcony

Thiruvananthapuram: The 16-year-daughter of bureaucrat Anand Singh fell to death from the balcony on the ninth floor of a residential apartment in Kowdiar, Jawahar Nagar, on Thursday.

The deceased Divya Singh was a Plus-One student at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom.

PWD Secretary Anand Singh, his wife and two daughters were living in the flat. The officer who came home to have lunch, had just got down from his car and entered the lift when his daughter Divya fell from the balcony.

Unaware of daughter's fall from the balcony, Anand Singh took the lift to reach the top floor. It was only when he saw his wife rushing out of screaming that he realised that his daughter had met with an accident.

She was immediately rushed to hospital but her life could not be saved. The incident took place at 1.30 pm.

Anand Singh is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

With the balcony having railings upto chest-level, the possibility of slipping and falling from that area is unlikely, according to police. The Museum police has registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

At the spot where the girl hit the ground there was not a single drop of blood. This was due to clotting because of the impact of the fall.

Ira Singh is Divya's sister. The cremation will take place on Friday.