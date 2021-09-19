19,653 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.13L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 19,653 new COVID cases and 26,711 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,73,631.
So far, 43,10,674 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 18,657 contracted the virus through contact while 105 came from outside the state and 84 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 2810, 2620 and 2105 respectively.
A total of 152 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,591.
There are currently 5,12,854 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 4,87,587 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,267 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 2,810
Thrissur - 2,620
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,105
Kozhikode - 1,957
Palakkad - 1,593
Kollam - 1,392
Malappuram - 1,387
Kottayam - 1,288
Alappuzha - 1,270
Kannur - 856
Idukki - 843
Pathanamthitta - 826
Wayanad - 443
Kasaragod - 263
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,180
Kollam - 1,349
Pathanamthitta - 1,117
Alappuzha - 1,414
Kottayam - 1,434
Idukki - 1,146
Ernakulam - 5,708
Thrissur - 2,584
Palakkad - 1,450
Malappuram - 2,514
Kozhikode - 3,065
Wayanad - 976
Kannur - 1,191
Kasaragod - 483