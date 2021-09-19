19,653 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.13L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 19,653 new COVID cases and 26,711 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,73,631.

So far, 43,10,674 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,657 contracted the virus through contact while 105 came from outside the state and 84 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 2810, 2620 and 2105 respectively.

A total of 152 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,591.

There are currently 5,12,854 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,87,587 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,267 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 2,810

Thrissur - 2,620

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,105

Kozhikode - 1,957

Palakkad - 1,593

Kollam - 1,392

Malappuram - 1,387

Kottayam - 1,288

Alappuzha - 1,270

Kannur - 856

Idukki - 843

Pathanamthitta - 826

Wayanad - 443

Kasaragod - 263

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,180

Kollam - 1,349

Pathanamthitta - 1,117

Alappuzha - 1,414

Kottayam - 1,434

Idukki - 1,146

Ernakulam - 5,708

Thrissur - 2,584

Palakkad - 1,450

Malappuram - 2,514

Kozhikode - 3,065

Wayanad - 976

Kannur - 1,191

Kasaragod - 483