Ousted CPM member, who went 'missing', returns home

Thrissur: The "missing" ousted CPI(M) member who was at the forefront of protests against the alleged Rs 100 crore loan scam in the party-controlled Karuvannur Co-operative bank here, returned home on Monday, two days after he was reported missing from his residence.

Sujesh Kannat, who went missing according to a complaint filed by his family on Sunday, posted a note on Facebook today, saying he was safe and back home.

Police said the former branch secretary of the ruling Left party, went on a trip to Parassinikadavu in Kannur district.

"He came back today and we produced him before the court," police said, adding that he claimed that his phone got switched off.

Several people, including Kannat and other local customers, raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning. An audit had been conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

Kannat had left his house on Saturday evening in his car and there was no contact since then.

During the inspection at the bank, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to some select accounts.