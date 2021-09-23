19,682 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19,682 new COVID cases and 20,510 recoveries on Thursday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,60,046.
So far, 43,94,476 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 18,784 contracted the virus through contact while 53 came from outside the state and 108 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,21,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3033, 2564 and 1735 respectively.
A total of 152 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 24,191.
There are currently 4,75,103 people under observation across the state.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 3,033
Ernakulam - 2,564
Kozhikode - 1,735
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,734
Kollam - 1,593
Kottayam - 1,545
Malappuram - 1,401
Palakkad - 1,378
Alappuzha - 1,254
Kannur - 924
Pathanamthitta - 880
Idukki - 734
Wayanad - 631
Kasaragod - 276
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,455
Kollam - 1,353
Pathanamthitta - 1,202
Alappuzha - 1,293
Kottayam - 1,667
Idukki - 1,238
Ernakulam - 2,814
Thrissur - 2,455
Palakkad - 1,467
Malappuram - 1,591
Kozhikode - 2,050
Wayanad - 5,94
Kannur - 1,142
Kasaragod - 189