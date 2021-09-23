19,682 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19,682 new COVID cases and 20,510 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,60,046.

So far, 43,94,476 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,784 contracted the virus through contact while 53 came from outside the state and 108 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,21,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3033, 2564 and 1735 respectively.

A total of 152 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 24,191.

There are currently 4,75,103 people under observation across the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 3,033

Ernakulam - 2,564

Kozhikode - 1,735

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,734

Kollam - 1,593

Kottayam - 1,545

Malappuram - 1,401

Palakkad - 1,378

Alappuzha - 1,254

Kannur - 924

Pathanamthitta - 880

Idukki - 734

Wayanad - 631

Kasaragod - 276

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,455

Kollam - 1,353

Pathanamthitta - 1,202

Alappuzha - 1,293

Kottayam - 1,667

Idukki - 1,238

Ernakulam - 2,814

Thrissur - 2,455

Palakkad - 1,467

Malappuram - 1,591

Kozhikode - 2,050

Wayanad - 5,94

Kannur - 1,142

Kasaragod - 189