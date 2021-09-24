Woman trampled to death by wild elephant on road to Munnar

Our Correspondent
Published: September 24, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Viji

Munnar: A 36-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on a road close to the forested Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The deceased, Viji, was riding pillion with her husband on bike as they were waylaid by a lone-ranger elephant at a hairpin turn at Sankarapandiamettu, near Anayirankal, 22 km from Munnar.

Viji's husband Kumar tried to take a U-turn swiftly, but in panic he couldn't steer the bike well and it skidded. As the riders fell on the road, the elephant charged at them and managed to stomp Viji fatally.

Kumar fled fearing for his life.

The couple are plantation labourers of Tamil origin. They were returning from a relatives home in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Viji's body was shifted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital.

