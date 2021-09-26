Couple attacked by wild elephant in Kannur, husband dies

Kannur: A couple was attacked on Sunday morning by a wild elephant while on their way to church, leading to the death of the husband and grievous injuries to his wife.

The woman is presently undergoing treatment for her injuries, police said.

The couple was attacked at Vallithodu Peringiri near Irrity here while they were going to church on their bike for morning service, it said.

After the elephant attack, the couple was rushed to a private hospital, but the man could not be saved, police said.

Two days ago, another bike-borne couple was attacked by a wild elephant in Idukki.

The woman was trampled to death on the spot by the pachyderm while the husband had a narrow escape.

In that incident, both of them were tea plantation labourers who were said to be on the way from neighbouring Tamil Nadu after seeing their relatives there, police had said.