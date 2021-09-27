Kerala reports 11,699 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,699 COVID-19 cases on Monday.
As many as 17,763 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 44,59,193.
With 58 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 24,661, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release
Of the positive cases, 41 were health workers, while 32 had come from outside the state and 11,134 infected through contact. The source of infection of 492 among them is unknown.
In the last 24 hours, 80,372 samples were tested. 422 local bodies and 841 bodies have reported a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) greater than 10.
Only 12.3 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.
The state government also said that 91.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine and 39.7 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses.
More than 96 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 58 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.
District-wise positive cases
Thrissur- 1,667
Ernakulam- 1,529
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,133
Kozhikode- 997
Malappuram- 942
Kollam- 891
Kottayam- 870
Palakkad- 792
Alappuzha- 766
Kannur- 755
Pathanamthitta- 488
Idukki- 439
Wayanad- 286
Kasaragod- 144
District-wise recoveries
Thrissur- 4,496
Thiruvananthapuram- 2,096
Malappuram- 1,947
Kozhikode- 1,790
Kottayam- 1,646
Alappuzha- 1,285
Palakkad- 941
Wayanad- 801
Idukki- 681
Ernakulam- 606
Kannur- 628
Pathanamthitta- 426
Kasaragod- 294
Kollam- 126