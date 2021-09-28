How Crime Branch executed a clandestine operation to arrest Monson Mavunkal

Cherthala: The state Crime Branch scripted to success a highly clandestine operation to arrest fraudster Monson Mavunkal from his house in Cherthala on Saturday afternoon.



The Crime Branch did not even inform the Cherthala police station, which is situated a stone's throw away from Monson's house, about the move. The Crime Branch team came in two vehicles for effecting the arrest and they were in mufti.

The team entered Monson's house after the function marking the betrothal of his daughter got over. Seeing Crime Branch team in mufti, the relatives and Monson thought they were guests paying a visit to greet them on the auspicious occasion.

When he was informed about the impending arrest by the Crime Branch team, Monson began shouting at the sleuths. His personal security staff tried to create ruckus. But on sensing that it was the real Crime Branch team, they fled the scene later. Monson was soon left with the only option of surrender. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has put under scanner the movements of the policemen who are very close to Monson. The department-level inquiry is also progressing against the policemen, who have helped Monson from time to time.

CARS NOT IN GOOD CONDITION

It is learnt that many cars parked on his houses premises are not in working condition. The steering of a Ferrari car was found separated from the vehicle. The seat of the Dodge car, in which he used to travel, was seen replaced with a big screen and iPad. A board with inscriptions such as `World Peace Commission Member' and `Monson Edition' was also found on the car.

He is also alleged to have collected lakhs of rupees from many persons claiming that he possessed the highly valuable metal, Iridium.

NO MERIT IN MONSON'S COMPALINT

District Crime Branch DySP K.V.Benny said that there was no merit in the complaint filed by Monson that he had to get Rs.6 crore as rent from the vehicles he owned. He said a report to this effect was given to the District Police Superintendent one month ago.

The cars, including luxury cars and caravans, which were taken into custody as part of the investigation, are still parked on the premises of Cherthala police station.

EARLY LIFE OF MONSON

Monson, who hails from an ordinary family, stayed at Charamangalam near Cherthala in his childhood. He shifted residence to Cherthala later.

According to locals, he studied polytechnic. For some time, he used to run a beauty clinic near Cherthala NSS College at Pallipuram junction.

In the meantime, he started antique business. Monson, who went to Rajakumari in Idukki district for a short stint, came back and made Kochi his main hub for future business activities.

VVIP POLICE SECURITY FOR HOUSES

Monson was literally a VVIP when it came to security matters. A police beat box was installed in front of his residence at Kaloor in Kochi. The patrolling team used to come and sign at the register kept there on a daily basis.

In the same way, special patrolling and security was enforced before his house at Cherthala. The facility was accorded after he made a plea that precious valuables and antiques were kept at his residence.