Muslim League too set for overhaul, quota for women envisaged

Malappuram: A Working Committee meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to go for a total organisational revamp even as its ally the Indian National Congress too has commenced a comprehensive overhaul in Kerala.

As part of the Muslim League plan, women will have 20 per cent representation in feeder organisations' leadership. The League will also form disciplinary committees at the State and district levels.

A two-member panel will study the League's defeat in 12 constituencies in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly polls. The panel will submit its report within 15 days.

The IUML also decided against making any move that would weaken Congress, the senior partner in the United Democratic Front. Several working committee members had launched a scathing attack on Congress on various issues at the meeting.

The meeting also decided to make League offices as public service (Jana sevana) centres, besides expanding the Pookkoya Thangal Palliative Care project all over the State. The party will also take the initiative to form collectives of Dalits, backward and minority communities.

Despite isolated barbs against the party leadership, the working committee meeting, the first after the Assembly polls, mostly focused on the future plan prepared by a 10-member sub-committee.

The planned disciplinary panels at the State and district levels will ensure party discipline at all levels. Three batches of senior leaders will be formed for holding talks with booth units to iron out differences at the grassroots level.

The planned 20 per cent reservation for women in feeder organisations may make its girl students' wing, Haritha, redundant. However, Haritha may be allowed to function on college campuses.

The party had in September dissolved Harita, the womens' arm of the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF), after its functionaries approached the State Women's Commission, accusing MSF leaders of making derogatory comments against them.

The party State committee office will decide the panellists who should participate in television debates, and they will be issued topic-related guidelines, PMA Salam, party general secretary said.

The League high-power committee member Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal chaired the working committee meeting in the absence of party president Hyderali Shihab Thangal. Functionaries of feeder organisations and MLAs also attended the meeting.

School of politics



The League's document on future plans prepared by a 10-member committee has recommended the revitalisation of the K M Seethi Sahib Political School, formed to educate politicians. The school's first batch will commence soon. A think-tank will be formed by roping pro-League intellectuals.



The strength of the State Committee will be reduced to further strengthen the organisation. It has been recommended that the strength of the State committees of League, Youth League, MSF should not exceed 15.

Panels, modelled on the State working committee, will be formed at the district level.