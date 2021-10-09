Kerala cop who stole mobile phone from corpse suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer posted at Chathannoor in Kollam district was suspended from service after it was found that he stole a mobile phone from the corpse of a youth who died in a train accident earlier this year.

Sub-inspector Jyothi Sudhakar, who was at the time posted in Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district, was found to be using his official number on the deceased youth's smartphone, Manorama News reported.

According to the report, Sudhakar allegedly stole the phone from youth's body during an investigation.

The youth's body was found at Kaniyapuram, near Mangalapuram railway station, on June 8 this year.

The incident came to light after the victim's relatives filed a complaint with Mangalapuram police station regarding several missing items, including the mobile phone. By this time, Sudhakar was transferred to Chathannoor police station in the neighbouring district.

In the subsequent probe, it was confirmed that the official number given to Sudhakar was being used on the dead man's mobile phone.