Crime Branch probe team in a catch-22 situation over Monson's close police links

Kochi: The statement given by fake antique dealer, Monson Mavunkal, that he had close links with the police is creating headache for the Crime Branch team probing the case.

When Monson, who was arrested following money swindling allegations, was quizzed by the probe team about the ways in which he had spent the ill-gotten funds, Monson reportedly gave a list of programmes he had sponsored for the police by spending lakhs of rupees. He also produced a list of the programmes which he had organised as per the recommendations of the religious leaders and police officers by spending crores of rupees.

The probe team is in a piquant situation as the revelation by Monson has necessitated the recording of statements of senior police officers and religious leaders and submit it along with the charge sheet in the court. An inquiry will also have to be undertaken to check the veracity of Monson's claims.

Importantly, Monson has with him the videos of the programmes sponsored by him as per the request of religious leaders and police officers and the proof for the money he had given for the programmes.

Another challenge for the police is that once the trial starts, the lawyers of Monson may submit these documents in the court. The crime branch team is worried over the recording of the statements of senior police officers. Moreover, any attempt to take the statements of religious leaders would invite controversy at this stage.

Meanwhile, there is a strong public sentiment that the present inquiry led by the Kerala police in the Monson case is not effective. The police are trying to explore the possibility of leaving the case to the Central agencies if it gets any clue on Monson's alleged foreign links. The Crime Branch is now trying to collect evidence to get any lead in this direction.

One more case against Monson

Another case has come up against Monson Mavunkal alleging that he has cheated his distant relative and friend Bijumon of Valamangalam in Thuravoor in Alappuzha district of Rs.1.5 lakh.

Bijumon filed a complaint with the Kuthiyathodu CI that Monson had approached him through the former's brother on December 29, 2017 that he wanted Rs.10 lakh urgently to pay tax to the Reserve Bank of India before withdrawing a huge amount from the bank. Monson assured him of returning money within 20 days. Bijumon said that he had pledged the gold ornaments of his wife and gave Rs. 1.5 lakh to Monson.

Monson planned museum in TVM

Monson had plans to open an archaeological museum in Thiruvananthapuram modelled on the museum at his Kochi residence, said crime branch sources.

He told the Crime Branch that he wanted to own the newly-formed TV channel, Samskara, for this purpose.

Monson told the probe team that he had paid Rs 10 lakh to become the chairman of the channel. But he did not get the post. He had also entered into some other deals with the channel. Monson claimed that he possessed many documents to prove this point.