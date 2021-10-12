Malappuram boy mistakes train's exit door for toilet's, dies after fall

Kottayam: A 10-year-old boy, who was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nilambur on the Rajya Rani Express, died after he fell off from the running train at midnight as he mistook the exit door for toilet's.

Muhammed Ishan, son of Siddique, was a native of Pullippadam near Mambad in Malappuram district.

The incident happened around 11.54 pm on Monday. The family was returning home from the state capital after attending a wedding on Monday.

It is suspected that Ishan was going to the toilet when he opened the wrong door.

Though the family stopped the train immediately by pulling the emergency stop-chain and rushed him to a nearby hospital, the boy could not be saved.