Pink Police harassment: Victims to move court as IG finds no further fault in accused CPO

Thiruvananthapuram: Attingal native Jayachandran has planned to take legal action upset by the Kerala Police's decision to not press further charges on Civil Police Officer Rajitha, who had publicly insulted him and his eight-year-old daughter, wrongly accusing them of mobile theft in August.

A report submitted by Inspector General of Police, Harshita Attaluri states that the punishment transfer awarded to the CPO of the Pink Police patrol in August was sufficient.

While the report finds that Rajitha had made a mistake, it states that as foul language or discriminatory references were not used, the punishment already meted out was just.

Meanwhile, Jayachandran has said that the IG has yet to listen to their side of the story.

"We heard that IG Harshitha will probe the incident, but neither I nor my daughter were consulted. We will be taking legal action," Jayachandran told Manorama News.

The incident had occurred at the Moonnumukk Junction near Attingal. Suspecting that Jayachandran's daughter had taken her phone from the police car, CPO Rajtha confronted them. The subsequent scenes were caught on camera.

The child was seen crying as the CPO threatened to take them to a police station if the phone wasn't returned. When a colleague of Rajitha dialed her number, they heard the phone ring inside the car.

Child Rights Commission had intervened as the child was traumatised by the incident.