'Not up to minister to decide who will accompany legislators': Shamseer slams Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram: At a meeting of the CPM legislators, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law and Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas came under fire from his own partymen.

Two time MLA A N Shamseer expressed his displeasure over a remark by Riyas in the Assembly. Riyas in reply to a question about the works being undertaken by his Public Works Department, reminded that it's not good when legislators come with contractors to meet him. This had irked Shamseer and a few other legislators.

“It was not up to the minister to decide who should accompany legislators when coming to meet,” Shamseer reportedly said during the meeting. A few other MLAs also supported the view of Shamseer.

According to sources, Riyas did not respond to the comments.

Earlier also Shamseer has expressed his displeasure towards Riyas a few times, much to the surprise of not just the people in his own party, but also the opposition.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not present in the meeting which was presided over by T P Ramakrishnan.

Likewise, Education Minister Sivankutty also came under fire for the way the result of the Class X was handled and the subsequent disarray caused in the admission to Class XI, which has sent parents of the students seeking admission helter-skelter because of lack of seats.

A media critic said perhaps this is the first time that CPM legislators are coming out in the open.

"Even though this occurred within the four walls of the party forum, things do not appear to be that well and this is going to become fodder for the Congress led opposition and when the assembly session resumes next week, this displeasure expressed by the party legislators, will be taken advantage of by the opposition," said the critic.

