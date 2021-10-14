Kothamangalam studio owner beaten to death, 3 neighbours arrested

Kothamanagalam: The murder of a young studio owner by a neighbour has stunned this town in the foothills of the Western Ghats. Three of a family from the victim's neighbourhood in the Pindimana locality have been arrested.

The body of Eldos Paul was found by early morning walkers beside a canal on Monday. His bike too was found nearby.

Preliminary probe revealed Paul was struck on his head by neighbour Eldho during a dispute at the latter's house at Pindimana area on Sunday night.

Eldho's family reporetdly owed some money to Paul. The latter was called to the house on the pretext of returning the money.

As a dispute turned ugly, Eldho struck on Paul's head with the axe haft. Soon, Eldho and his parents jointly disposed the motionless man along with his bike on the banks of a canal.

The arrested are Eldho, his father Joy and mother Molly.

The latest murder in this sleepy town follows another sensational crime in which a college girl, Manasa, was shot dead by her lover, Rakhil at her rented apartment at Nellikuzhi area in late July. The latter too killed himself there itself.