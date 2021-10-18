Kerala cop suspended for seeking bribe from parents of missing Delhi girls

Kochi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Kerala Police who had allegedly demanded a bribe from a family hailing from Delhi for tracing their missing daughters has been suspended from service. Action was taken against the ASI, Vinod Krishna, based on a departmental inquiry.

Vinod, who was the ASI at Kochi (North) police station, was earlier served with a punishment transfer to the Armed Reserve Camp after the charges were raised against him.

The main allegation against Vinod is that he had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the family to avoid booking the brothers of the two girls on charges of raping their sisters.

A probe carried out by the City Police Commissioner of Kochi had also found that Vinod had forced the family to buy flight tickets for him to Delhi to search for the sisters, who had left their house in Kochi without informing their parents. After the Commissioner filed the report of the preliminary probe, Vinod was transferred.

Yet another allegation raised by the relatives of the girls is that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was offered by the parents of Subair, a Delhi-based youth arrested for raping one of the two missing girls, to withdraw the complaint.