Now, POCSO case against Monson for allegedly abusing maid's daughter

Kochi: A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered against fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a multi-crore cheating case.

The Ernakulam North Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by his former maid. The woman has accused Monson of sexually exploiting her daughter. The complaint was first given to the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

It is being alleged that the girl was abused by Monson after giving her a promise that he would take care of her education.

The complainant has said that her daughter was sexually harassed at the age of 17 years and now she has crossed the age of 18 years. According to the victim, she remained silent for a long time out of fear.

Crime Branch to probe

Though the Ernakulam North Police Station has the registered case, the investigation and follow-up are left to the Crime Branch, which is probing the cheating case involving Monson.

The victim underwent a medical examination. The complaint also contained the names of those who are close to Monson. But the police are not revealing more details with regard to the case.

Earlier, a woman had complained that Monson tried to cover up a sexual harassment case. The police then questioned his accomplices and those who had financial transactions with him with regard to the allegation.