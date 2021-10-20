Kerala braces for more rain, landslide warning at 33 places in Kottayam

Kottayam: Kerala is bracing for another bout of heavy rain as the Met Department warns of severe weather conditions till October 23. Kottayam district which bore the brunt of nature's fury when a slew of landslides and floods struck last weekend has been put on high alert.

In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sounded an orange alert in as many as 11 districts on Wednesday.

The districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Heavy to very heavy showers are predicted here, especially those districts along the Western Ghats.

With landslides becoming more prevalent here, the report by the Geological Survey of India and KSDMA had recommended that people living in areas prone to landslides need to be evacuated to safety. Efforts are underway.

A yellow alert has been sounded in the remaining three districts - Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod.

The orange alert stays on for another day (Thursday) in 12 districts - with Kollam and Alappuzha being the newer additions.

Kannur and Kasaragod will see a yellow alert on Thursday.

The heavy rain in the region is likely to continue until Saturday (October 24), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The rain-related death toll in Kerala has reached 39. The search for recovering the bodies of six people are currently on.

Twelve units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service. In the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki, two units of NDRF are stationed. Two helicopters of the Air Force and one helicopter of the Navy are ready for carrying out emergency operations. Two units of the Army have been positioned in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The last two days had only seen light showers as the low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea weakened.

This will change with the arrival of easterly winds bounds for South India, the IMD said.

The dams in the state are on a brim with red alert sounded for over ten major dams in the state.

Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water.

Various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged all to remain extra vigilant in the event of rains not letting up.

While urging people to heed the authorities' instructions, he warned against unnecessary trips during these dangerous weather conditions.

As per the Met standards, a red alert denotes heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert signifies very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert, on the other hand, denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Landslide warning at 33 places in Kottayam

Landslide warning has been issued for 33 places in Kottayam district, most of them in Koottickal, Thalandu and Teekoy villages. Eleven spots in Koottickal, which witnessed the deadly landslide that claimed 13 lives, are prone to more landslides in the coming days, according to authorities.

A high alert warning has been issued in Mundakkayam and Koottickal.

Those who live in these areas have been directed to shift to relief camps.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan, while speaking to media this morning, said if people refuse to move out of risk-prone areas, the government would be forced to "arrest" and shift them to the camps.

The minister said the district collectors have been asked to make preparations akin to that for a red alert situation.

Twelve units of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in these areas. The minister added that 3 helicopters of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are on standby.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the number of rain-related deaths in Kerala from October 12 to October 18 stood at 39. During the same period, at least 90 houses have been destroyed in the rains while 702 have been partially damaged.