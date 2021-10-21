Here are the public holidays announced by Kerala Govt for 2022

The Kerala Government on Thursday declared the public holidays and restricted holidays, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, for next year.

Here is the list of public holidays as decided by the cabinet:

January 26 (Wednesday) – Republic Day

March 1 (Tuesday) – Shivaratri

April 14 – Maundy Thursday, Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15 – Good Friday, Vishu

May 2 (Monday) – Eid ul-Fitr

July 28 (Thursday) – Karkidaka vavu

August 8 (Monday) – Muharram

August 15 (Monday) – Independence Day

August 18 (Thursday) – Sreekrishna Jayanthi

September 7 (Wednesday) – First Onam

September 8 (Thursday) – Thiruvonam

September 9 (Friday) – Third Onam

September 21 (Wednesday) – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 4 (Tuesday) – Mahanavami

October 5 (Wednesday) – Vijayadashami

October 24 (Monday) – Deepavali

Also, all Sundays and second Saturdays will be public holidays.

Holidays that fall on second Saturdays or Sundays:

January 2 – Mannam Jayanthi

April 17 – Easter

May 1 – International Labour Day

July 9 – Bakrid

August 28 – Ayyankali Jayanthi

September 10 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi; Fourth Onam

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 8 – Milad–i–Sherif

December 25 – Christmas

Restricted holidays:

March 12 – Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi

August 11 – Avani Avittom

September 17 – Vishwakarma Day

Holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act

January 26 – Republic Day

March 1 – Shivaratri

April 1 – Closing of accounts of all commercial and co–operative banks

April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15 – Good Friday; Vishu

May 2 – Eid ul–Fitr

August 15 – Independence Day

September 7 – First Onam

September 8 – Thiruvonam

September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 4 – Mahanavami

October 5 – Vijayadashami

October 24 – Deepavali

Easter, May Day, Bakrid, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Gandhi Jayanthi, Milad–i–Sherif and Christmas, that should have been included in this list, fall either on second Saturdays or Sundays.