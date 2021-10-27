COVID-19: 9,445 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll nears 30K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,445 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,38,603.

The active cases touched 76,554, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 82,689 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.42 per cent.

As many as 6,723 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,31,468.

The official COVID-related death toll in the state reached 29,977 after the state added previously undocumented 199 fatalities and 93 recent deaths to the list.

Of the positive cases, 51 were health workers, while 28 had come from outside the state and 9,069 infected through contact. The source of infection of 297among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,517

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,284

Kozhikode - 961

Thrissur - 952

Kottayam - 840

Kollam - 790

Idukki - 562

Pathanamthitta - 464

Malappuram - 441

Kannur - 422

Palakkad - 393

Alappuzha - 340

Wayanad - 333

Kasaragod - 146

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,68,639 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,60,359 are under home or institutional quarantine and 8280 are in hospitals.

619 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are are 211 wards in 158 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.5 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 25 and 49.5 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.